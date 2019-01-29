‘Is this promise also fake’: Mayawati on Rahul’s minimum income guarantee promise

  • search
    Lucknow, Jan 29: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim of ensuring minimum income guarantee if his party was voted to power was also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao'.

    Mayawati drew a parallel between the promise made by Rahul Gandhi with those made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power in 2014.

    "Is this promise also a fake one like 'Gareebi hatao' and current government's promises on black money, 15 lakh and achhe din? Both the Congress and the BJP have failed, and proved to be two sides of the same coin," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that his party will ensure a minimum income guarantee for every poor person in the country if it comes to power after the summer's Lok Sabha elections.

    Gandhi made the announcement at the Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan held in Raipur to express gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

    Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
