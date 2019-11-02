"Is this a threat", asks Sena on 'President's rule' remark

Sanjay Raut

"If there is a delay in formation of government in a state, and a minister from the ruling party says President's rule will be implemented in Maharashtra if the government isn't formed, is this a threat to the MLAs who have been elected?

" Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said.

Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads since assembly election results. Shiv Sena and BJP contested the elections as allies and won 105 seats and 56 seats, respectively. The Sena has now put forth a demand that CM's post be shared. Sena is demanding the CM's post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios.

NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar

Amid the tussle between allies, speculations are now doing round that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress may support the Shiv Sena. Thackeray also reportedly spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday.

"The kind of situation that is prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except Shiv Sena and BJP," Raut told ANI.

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna launched a blistering attack on Mungantiwar

Terming Sena's demand for chief minister's post on a rotational basis with the BJP as the "main hurdle" in government formation, Mungantiwar, the Finance Minister in the outgoing Maharashtra government and BJP leader, had said, "A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene.

President's rule will be imposed if the government formation doesn't happen in the given time."

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna launched a blistering attack on Mungantiwar and sarcastically asked whether the President's seal was lying at the BJP's office. Attacking Mungantiwar, Sena said he issued the "threat" of imposing the President's rule, like other "intimidation tactics" like using investigating agencies for settling political scores have fallen flat in Maharashtra.

"The statement shows the lack of knowledge about the Constitution and the rule of law. This threat might be a move to sidestep the established norms and get things done the way one wants. This statement is an insult to the mandate of the people," the Saamna editorial said.

Sudhir Mungantiwar and Devendra Fadnavis

Mungantiwar, while reacting to Sena's remarks, said he was just answering a question asked to him about what would happen if the government is not formed in time.

"We were asked what would happen if the govt is not formed in time. We simply answered that according to provisions of the constitution, President's rule will be imposed. Suppose, if a teacher answers queries of students, is it taken as a warning?" he said, as quoted by reports.

In the October 21 assembly polls, the BJP failed to perform up to the mark though it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, 17 less than the 2014 tally, in the 288-member House. The ally Sena won 56 seats, 7 less than its 2014 performance. The halfway mark in the Legislative Assembly is 145. "The attitude that only we will rule irrespective of numbers and no one else can attempt the formation of the government was defeated in the recent elections," the Sena said.