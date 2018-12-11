Home News India Is this a check on the Modi Juggernaut by Congress president Rahul Gandhi?

Is this a check on the Modi Juggernaut by Congress president Rahul Gandhi?

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: Trends are gradually stabilizing in the most of the states where counting of votes for Assembly elections are underway with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan going to the Congress way, Telengana to Telengana Rashtra Samiti and Mizoram to MNF but Madhya Pradesh is still undecided. Whatever these results could be, but they will put a check on Modi Juggernaut for sure.

Political analysts say that the invincible image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a beating by these kinds results and it will definitely have an impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If not in real terms but it will definitely have its psychological impact on the workers of the party. The BJP is loosing one after another elections. Sources in the BJP said that there is a need to introspect on these results but he says in the same breath that after 15 years of anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and five year's anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, this could be called a poor performance but not a shameful one.

Also Read | Telangana polls: Why the big TRS win is not good news for BJP

The BJP is still hoping some solace from Madhya Pradesh where neck to neck fight continues. Political analysts are saying that with the BJP out of powers from states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, enthusiasm of the party workers will be impacted. The result of Madhya Pradesh will have its impact on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha.

The result will also question policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the BJP will need some course correction not only in terms of governance but on organisational front. However the party does not have much time left with it. It also suggested that emotional issues played by the BJP will not work and they will have to do something for the farmers of the country seriously.

The BJP will have to put a check on the fringe elements of the Sangh Pariwar which have been harming party's prospect and driving away the middle class from the party. The party also needs to work for the middle class which is hugely disappointed with the current dispensation at the Centre if it has fare well at the hustings of 2019 elections.

With the passage of time since 2014, the BJP has developed many fault lines that is causing trouble for it and middle class is the big one which had once been its backbone.

Also Read | Battling anti-incumbency, BJP puts up a tough fight

People say that the master strategists of the BJP that is party president Amit Shah will have to go beyond booth management and will have to understand the issue of people taking care of the booth for the BJP and the middle class which was holding citadel of the party for long. The BJP must have to understand that northeastern region will not be able to compensate these state as Rajasthan itself has the similar number of seats that much the entire northeastern region has. People in the party are saying in private that the BJP is loosing its core vote bank and wherever happens loss is eminent. So for the BJP sooner the better but what is due to Congress president Rahul Gandhi must also be given to him as it was he who has single handedly put the BJP on the back-foot on Rafale, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and some other issues. So the BJP needs to contemplate on these issues.