Is the RJD too heading the same way as Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh?

New Delhi, Sep 17: The opposition political parties are looking for Mahagathbandhan against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but in the two important states of the country - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - the two main important political parties Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal are finding it difficult to keep their folks together. After Samajwadi Party, now it appears to be the chance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to split as things are not well in the party.

A very senior leader from Bihar said that the way things are not good in the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, similarly things are also not good in Rashtriya Janata Dal with the elder son of former chief minister of the state Lalu Prasad Tej Pratap might take a different course in the state politics. Lalu has more faith in former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav but his elder son too is equally ambitious. He is trying to assert himself by different means.

Lalu Prashad has given control of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav but Tej Pratap too is trying hard to emerge. Sources said that marriage of Tej Pratap in a political family has helping him to emerge out of the shadow of his father who has allegedly been undermining his caliber.

Sources said that advisers of Tej Pratap have find it the right time to show some caliber as it is the time when lots of alignments are happening across the country and which party will go which way is not sure and which will get what and who will be undermined is also not sure. So if Tej Pratap has to emerge out of the shadow it is the right time for him. Moreover, if he is not allowed to have his say in the party, he will sure take a call on how he will do politics in Bihar.

Sources said that these are some impediments that might not only be a hurdle for Mahagathbandhan but proved to be harmful for it as well. However. The party is trying to play it down but insiders accept that things are not well in the RJD.