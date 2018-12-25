Is the Karnataka coalition about to collapse: Why the next 3 days are crucial

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 25: The next three days would be crucial for the government in Karnataka, which is being run by a coalition of the Congress and JD(S).

With the BJP banking on disgruntled Congress MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry on December 22, a lot would depend on how he would play his cards. Sources tell OneIndia that he is in touch with several BJP leaders. He has however sought three days time to make a decision.

The source also said that Jarkiholi is in touch with his supporters to decide on the next course of action. If he decides to come out of Congress with his supporters, the worry for the coalition is that other disgruntled elements could follow suit.

Also Read | How Congress-JD(S) coalition govt in Karnataka aptly proves Opposition unity is a farce

Fresh trouble hit the coalition after the recent cabinet reshuffle. Several MLAs of the Congress who were either dropped or left out expressed dissatisfaction and some amount of rebellion has been reported.

Jarkiholi has however kept his cards close to his chest. A day back when the media asked him about his future plan, he shouted back saying, 'why should I tell you.' Jarkiholi has been meeting several BJP leaders along with members of the Valmiki community. He is also said to be in touch with some BJP leaders outside of Karnataka.

Also Read | 'Shoot them mercilessly': Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's order caught on tape

A BJP source said that their best bet would be Jarkiholi. While there are other disgruntled elements as well in the Congress, it is Jarkiholi, whom they could bank on. If he comes out, then we are sure others too would follow suit.

Ever since being dropped from the Cabinet, Jarkiholi has given several hints about his plans. He has indicated that he would quit the Congress, but did not indicate whether he would be joining the BJP or not. The chances of him floating a separate unit are also not being ruled out at this moment.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Governor administers oath of office to 8 MLAs

While the Congress has been fighting dissidence and rebellion, the JD(S) on the other hand does not appear to be too troubled. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is understood to have put in place a plan B to counter any move by the BJP. The JD(S), which has kept two berths in the Cabinet vacant would immediately accommodate anyone who is ready to join the JD(S). The CM had even indicated that five from the BJP are ready to cross over in case there is any trouble with the coalition.