Is the end of terror in the Valley near? Terrorists have started killing terrorists

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: On Wednesday, a terrorist by the name Adil Ahmad Dar was killed. Interestingly he was killed by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen at Wagahama, Bijbehara.

The killing was to avenge Dar wanting to join a rival terrorist group, the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, which was found by Zakir Musa, who was killed in an encounter on May 23 2019.

The clash between the Dar and the rest of the terrorists began over a weapon. He sought to take the weapon and expressed his wish to join the AGH.

Finally the terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen asked him to handover the weapon and quit the outfit. When Dar went to hand over the weapon, he was killed. The body was later handed over to the locals.

This incident is reminiscent of the 1990s, when incidents of terrorism in the Valley had started to come down drastically. A similar pattern was witnessed in those years, when terrorists fought against terrorists.

At that time, the big fight was between the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Al-Jihad. The Al-Jihad was the third largest group in Kashmir at that time after the Hizbul Mujahideen and JKLF. Its terrorists had several run in with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials tells OneIndia that the terrorists of both these groups fought openly and violently. The fights were largely in North Kashmir.

The Indian Army and other security forces in Kashmir have been relentless in their battle against terrorists. The Army has undertaken a major clean up act in the Valley and has already gunned down nearly 100 terrorists including top commanders this year alone.

Top officials tell OneIndia that there is a clear signal that terrorism is coming down drastically in the Valley. There is a fight for space and supremacy that has not cropped up between terrorist groups and hence one is witnessing a battle between each other. It is very similar to the 1990s, when terrorist groups openly fought against each other, the official also said.

Recently, an undated conversation between two Zakir Musa and Abu Dujana was released in which they are heard speaking about the role of the Pakistan Army and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Dujana and Musa who were part of the Al-Qaeda inspired, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were killed in separate encounters in the Valley. Dujana who was initially part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba quit the outfit and joined the Musa led AGH. Musa had formed the AGH after a fall out with the leadership of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the conversation released by Al-Sindh, the two are heard discussing the role of the ISI in the Kashmir battle. They say that the ISI wants to run shop in Kashmir and is only interested in land.

Further, Dujana is heard saying that the terrorists who come to Kashmir from Pakistan are in reality Pakistani soldiers without uniform. They are not here to fight for the cause of Kashmir, but are only interested in grabbing land, they say.

Further they say that they must fight for the people of Kashmir as this is the will of Allah.

The ISI cannot be trusted in this fight, they say, while citing the example of Ilyas Kashmiri, who fought against the ISI after realising what their real designs were.

I won't let this happen to my people, Musa says. Even after I die, my thought must linger on he also says.

Dujana was one of the most dreaded terrorists in the Valley. He had joined the AGH after falling out with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. He was killed in an encounter with the security for es on July 13 2018 at Pulwama.

Musa on the other hand was part of the Burhan Wani faction part of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He had fallen out with the leadership of the outfit, following which he had questioned their intent. He also had questioned the role played by the Hurriyat Conference in the Kashmir battle. He quit the Hizbul Mujahideen and went on to form the AGH.