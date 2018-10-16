Is the clown prince out-clowning himself: Arun Jaitley targets Rahul Gandhi in Facebook post

New Delhi, Oct 16: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on launched a scathing attack at Congress president Rahul Gandhi referring to him as a "clown prince".

Hitting back at the Gandhi scion over allegations of the Finance Minister meeting fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya before his departure to London, Jaitley said, "Is it a case of Clown Prince out-clowning himself?"

Taking to Facebook, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader gave a point-by-point rebuttal to several allegations levelled by the Congress chief on the government, ranging from Rafale fighter jets deal to fleeing of Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Also Read What is the Rafale deal? An explainer and the controversy around it

"Many young Lawyers practising criminal law used to get an advice early in their career from Veterans in the field. They were told 'if you are strong on facts, bang the facts. If you are strong on law, bang the law. If you are weak on both, then bang the desk.' Those who advise Rahul Gandhi appear to have persuaded him that he is cut out only for the third option," the finance minister wrote in a Facebook blog today.

"Since beating the desk itself would not suffice, it has to be accompanied with a new narrative. If the factual narrative does not suit him then concoct an alternative.

Repeat the false narrative a dozen times and convince yourself that falsehood is in fact is the truth. Thereafter, you can comfortably live in self-delusion," he added.

Also Read Rafale deal: Shatrughan Sinha slams BJP govt

Jaitley gave "five examples" to counter Rahul Gandhi.

Without naming Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, Jaitley said that only 3% of offset may come to the said business house which is less than Rs. 1000 crore and not "Rs. 38,000 crore to Rs. 1,30,000 crore" as stated by the Congress president.

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi for building a "false narrative of the PM having waived the loan of his 15 friends".

"Loans were given during the UPA period. Not a single Rupee has been waived. The Promotors of the defaulting companies have been thrown out through the IBC, and banks are successfully recovering their dues. Through the process of NCLT banks are recovering their loans," Jaitley wrote in the blog.

Jaitley also mocked the Gandhi scion for saying that footwear are not being manufactured in India.

"Ill-informed as he is, India has become the second largest manufacturer of footwear in the world. Our exports in footwear are about Rs.20,000 crores each year. He just has to take a trip to Bahadurgarh on the outskirts of Delhi to realise the competitive nature of India's footwear industry," the FM wrote.

The BJP leader also took on Rahul Gandhi on GST saying that the Congress leader is "unaware" of the fact that "India has witnessed the most successful implementation of the GST".