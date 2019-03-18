Is the BJP govt in Goa safe: Here are the numbers

Panaji, Mar 18: The passing away of Manohar Parrikar has brought down the strength of the BJP in the Goa Legislative Assembly from 13 to 12.

The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Goa and the ball currently is in the court of the Governor.

The BJP with its allies has 20 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 19. The strength of the Goa legislative assembly is 40. The BJP is backed by the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an independent. The BJP plus its allies have 36 MLAs in the house.

The Congress on the other hand has 14 lawmakers. The Congress has asked Governor Mrudula Sinha to once again invite them to form the government alleging that the the BJP's number had fallen. The Congress said that they should be invited on the ground that they are the single largest party in Goa.

Meanwhile adding a twist to the drama, reports suggested that Congress leader Digambar Kamat may join the BJP. He however dismissed the reports and said that joining the BJP would amount to political suicide.

In a bid to tide over the crisis, the BJP rushed Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari to Goa. He was however unable to secure a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the CM as a result of which the discussions came to a halt.

Lobo added that a solution would be found today. He also added that the BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.

Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The BJP said that they would get back to us later today, he said.