Is the Bharatiya Janata Party going the Congress way on Rahul Gandhi?

New Delhi, Oct 3: Has the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taken the same route as taken by the Congress before and during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the country when it unscrupulously attacked the then Gujarat chief minister and present PM Narendra Modi or the BJP is trapped by the Congress moves? Actually Congress president Rahul Gandhi is similarly targeted by all and sundry in the BJP the way Modi was attacked by the Congress. But the question is, if it is making any impact on people or not? Yes it is making its impact but not as desired by the BJP rather adverse!

Just by looking at hindsight, things could be understood in a better way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeted by all political parties and people affiliated with them right from the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi who called him 'Maut Ka Saudagar' (Merchant of Death) to many other different derogatory remarks that is not acceptable in the civilized society. He was even called 'Neech' by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi and even by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar as 'Neech Aadmi'.

Also Read | Voting for Congress is like strengthening enemies of nation: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Former Union minister Beni Prashad Verma termed Modi with remarks like 'Mad Dog', an animal to be reigned in and Aadamkhor (man eater); former MP CM Digvijay Singh called him Ravan; Congress general secretary B K Hari Prashad called him 'Gandi Nali Ka Keeda'; Lalu Prasad too made derogatory remarks against Modi; Congress MP Soma Ganda Patel called him Ghanchi; former Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari called him Dawood Ibrahim; Jairam Ramesh termed him Bhasmasur; Salman Khurshid called him Khalnayak; Gulam Nabi Azad called him Gangu Teli; National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah called him dictator; CPI (M) leader V S Achuthanandan called him slaughterer; Sharad Pawar called him mad, BSP's Haji Yaqoob called him barbarian, Azam Khan called him 'Puppy's Elder Brother while UP Congress leader Imran Masood threatened him to 'Chop into Pieces. This has brought in immense sympathy towards him.

Actually these comments helped generating sympathy for Modi that he is being attacked from all across. An image was cultivated that he is bravely facing onslaught from all across. Now, the similar trend is being followed in the case of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP leaders when he was called 'Clown Prince' by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley called Rahul 'clown prince'. Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Paney called him 'Mand Budhdi'; BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri Choudhary Babulal termed that there is not evidence of Rahul Gandhi being born, BJP MP and national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao dubbed Rahul Gandhi as 'Babar Bhakt' and 'Kin of Khilji'; Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey called him 'schizophrenic guttersnipe'; BJP MLA from Barmer Kailash Choudhary called Rahul Gandhi a 'traitor' while another Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti gave 'Ramjada verses Haramjada' remark that too was in controversy referring to Rahul Gandhi; Sakshi Maharaj called Rahul Gandhi 'mad'.

Also Read | Mamata and BJP: The two layers in their relation

These remarks are not going down well with people and might boomerang on the BJP the way they had hit the Congress and other opposition political parties in 2014.