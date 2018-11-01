"Is that bird dropping?": Divya Spandana's latest jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 1: Congress' social media head Divya Spandana has once again posted a tweet which is bound to leave the BJP fuming. Actor turned politician Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has posted a pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing at the feet of recently inaugurated Sardar Patel's statue and wrote "Is that bird dropping?".

In the pic, PM Modi can be seen standing near the foot of Statue of Unity and has extended one arm to touch it. PM Modi looks miniscule as compared to the statue's foot in the background. It is not clear what Ramya means and in what context she has the expression "Bird Dropping". Is she referring to PM Modi looking like a tiny dot at the statue's feet?

Divya is known for posting controversial tweets deriding PM Modi. She had earlier posted a tweet which had a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word 'chor' (thief) on the forehead of his wax statue.

After this an FIR was filed against Ramya in Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered against the Congress social media head under Section 67 of The Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and Section 124A 9sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by lawyer and activist Syed Rizwan Ahmad.