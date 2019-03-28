  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Tejasvi Surya next MJ Akbar, asks Congress as abuse charge surfaces against BJP candidate

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 28: BJP candidate from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya found himself at the centre of a controversy on Wednesday after the Karnataka Congress attacked him, citing allegations of 'abuse' by a woman against him and questioned the saffron party about its choice.

    Neither Surya or BJP has reacted to the allegations or Congress' tweet so far.

    File photo of Tejasvi Surya
    File photo of Tejasvi Surya

    "Is @Tejasvi_Surya another M J Akbar in the making? Dear @BJP4India, @Tejasvi_Surya seems to be a great choice. #BangaloreSouth will remember #MeToo #LokSabhaPolls2019, Karnataka Congress tweeted with screenshots of comments made by a woman on Twitter.

    In Tejasvi Surya candidature, BJP sent out message, 'not a party of grandfathers, grandsons'

    MJ Akbar had stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs last year following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

    The woman concerned seems to have deleted comments she made against Surya on Twitter.

    According to the comments, screenshots of which was shared by the Congress with its tweet, the woman, replying to questions raised about her charges, claimed to have 'suffered' at the hands of Surya and has questioned why the BJP had not done a background check before giving him the ticket.

    She also alleged she was not his first victim or would be the last and also claimed to be ready to share the proof.

    In a surprise move, the BJP fielded the party's youth wing leader Surya from its bastion of Bangalore South from where the widow of union minister Ananth Kumar, a six-time MP from the constituency, was denied the ticket.

    28-year-old Surya, a lawyer, filed his nomination on Tuesday [March 26], amid resentment within the party over Tejaswini, who runs an NGO and is known for social work, being denied the ticket.

    PTI

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bjp bengaluru lok sabha elections 2019 karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue