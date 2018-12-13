  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Is she unhappy? Congress on Mamata’s silence on Rahul

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: After its good show in the assembly elections, the Congress asked if Trinamool leaders were having "sleepless nights" fearing their dream of Mamata Banerjee becoming the prime minister may not be fulfilled.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    At a rally in Kolkata, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also questioned why Mamata Banerjee has not given credit to Rahul Gandhi for the massive victory.

    Also Read | BJP nowhere in semifinal, indication on for 2019 final, tweets Mamata

    "When the entire country has congratulated Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for its victory in three states, only Mamata Banerjee has not. Is she not happy with the victory of Congress?" Gogoi said.

    Although the West Bengal chief minister had congratulated the winners, she had stopped short of naming either Congress or Gandhi.

    The Congress won three Hindi-heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where BJP was in power.

    Senior Congress lawmaker Adhir Chowdhury said the Trinamool is having "sleepless nights" as a victory of Rahul Gandhi in the three states has put a big question mark on the party's "dreams of Banerjee becoming the next prime minister has gone for a toss".

    "Now their (TMC leaders) dreams are shattered as they know that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister. That is why they are not ready to give Congress and Rahul Gandhi their due credit," Chowdhury said.

    Also Read | Opposition parties meet "to defeat BJP", say coming together to "protect India's Constitution"

    Criticising the "political duplicity" of the Trinamool, Gogoi said TMC speaks against the undemocratic attitude of BJP but itself functions in an "undemocratic and authoritarian way" in Bengal.

    "This political duplicity will no longer work. On the one hand, TMC speaks of democratic values when it goes to opposition meets in Delhi and when it comes back to Bengal it tries to throttle the voice of opposition parties in most undemocratic ways. The Congress high-command is very well aware of the double standards of TMC," Gogoi said.

    Several senior Congress leaders addressing the rally blamed the ruling Trinamool and its policies for the "growth of communal forces" in the state.

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress mamata banerjee rahul gandhi kolkata assembly elections election results

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue