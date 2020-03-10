  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Sachin Pilot next? Twitter abuzz with memes after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is facing its worst crisis as 20 MLA's loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia have resigned, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government into deep crisis.

    Scindia's exit can be seen as a turning point in the tussle between the party's young lot of leaders and veterans. It also exposes the grand old parties leadership's inability to take quick decisions.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot

    All eyes will now be on Rajasthan, where a Madhya Pradesh like situation prevails as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are not on good terms.

    Recently, Sachin pilot had opposed the move to send Rajiv Arora, a diamond merchant, to the Rajya Sabha as Gehlot proposed his name to the Congress leadership.

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

    Both the leaders have made comments against each other without taking each other's names on several occasions.

    After the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the CM said Pilot should take responsibility for the rout - the party lost all 25 seats - and more for the loss of his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in Jodhpur.

    Sachin Pilot also criticised the government after the death of children in Kota government hospital. Not only this, Pilot has differed with the Chief Minister on several other issues.

    The Gehlot government in Rajasthan is also surviving on a razor thin majority with the support of rebel BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress and have been accepted by the Speaker.

    Writing was on the wall: Why Scindia decided to quit the Congress

    In the 200 member assembly, the Congress has the support of 112 MLAs including 3 from the CPM, and one from the RLD, who are supporting the government. The BJP has 80 MLAs and support of 20 MLAs could change the game in BJP's favour.

    If the BJP plans to impliment the MP like plan in Rajasthan, then the Gehlot government is also in danger.

    Taking clue from the political development in Madhya Pradesh, the twitter was abuzz with memes wondering, is it would be Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and another Congress scion Sachin Pilot, who is expected to follow the suit.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia resignation congress bjp sachin pilot politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X