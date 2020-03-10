Is Sachin Pilot next? Twitter abuzz with memes after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is facing its worst crisis as 20 MLA's loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia have resigned, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government into deep crisis.

Scindia's exit can be seen as a turning point in the tussle between the party's young lot of leaders and veterans. It also exposes the grand old parties leadership's inability to take quick decisions.

All eyes will now be on Rajasthan, where a Madhya Pradesh like situation prevails as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are not on good terms.

Recently, Sachin pilot had opposed the move to send Rajiv Arora, a diamond merchant, to the Rajya Sabha as Gehlot proposed his name to the Congress leadership.

MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

Both the leaders have made comments against each other without taking each other's names on several occasions.

After the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the CM said Pilot should take responsibility for the rout - the party lost all 25 seats - and more for the loss of his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in Jodhpur.

Sachin Pilot also criticised the government after the death of children in Kota government hospital. Not only this, Pilot has differed with the Chief Minister on several other issues.

The Gehlot government in Rajasthan is also surviving on a razor thin majority with the support of rebel BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress and have been accepted by the Speaker.

Writing was on the wall: Why Scindia decided to quit the Congress

In the 200 member assembly, the Congress has the support of 112 MLAs including 3 from the CPM, and one from the RLD, who are supporting the government. The BJP has 80 MLAs and support of 20 MLAs could change the game in BJP's favour.

If the BJP plans to impliment the MP like plan in Rajasthan, then the Gehlot government is also in danger.

Taking clue from the political development in Madhya Pradesh, the twitter was abuzz with memes wondering, is it would be Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and another Congress scion Sachin Pilot, who is expected to follow the suit.

Who's next from #Congress ?🖐️

Will that be Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin pilot?🖐️ pic.twitter.com/pPPR2Xk2mg — ஜெயன் | ஜெகதீஸ்வரன் (@JeyanRabi) March 10, 2020

Sachin Pilot after reading 'sooner they leave,the better' pic.twitter.com/wC1IIc6poe — Sahil 😎 (@TheSaffronSword) March 10, 2020

Amit Shah and Scindia edging towards Sachin Pilot!! pic.twitter.com/EWjLyPKVij — Prabhat Ranjan (@Prabhat53603499) March 10, 2020