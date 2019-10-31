  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Is Rahul Gandhi involved in some secret operation?" BJP asks

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 3: "Is Rahul Gandhi involved in some secret operation?", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked on Thursday over the former Congress president's "frequent" foreign visits.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that in nine of the last 16 foreign visits by Gandhi, the destination is not known. He was inquisitive as to why Congress is secretive about these visits.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    Cornering Rahul Gandhi, Rao raised suspicion over Gandhi's "frequent" foreign visits and the "secrecy" about those, asking if he was involved in some secret operation. Asserting that Gandhi's frequent foreign visits were a matter of public interest as he was a public representative, said GVL Narasimha Rao.

    [Who does Rahul think is the 'most honest' in BJP?]

    BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

    BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

    Rao said the Congress leader had travelled abroad on 16 occasions in the last five years, which was more than the number of his visits to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which used to be his Lok Sabha constituency. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Rao said, "This is also one of the reasons the people of Amethi rejected him (Gandhi). Of the 16 visits (abroad), on nine occasions, the destination was not known."

    "Why was it not revealed? Was he involved in some secret operation?," he asked.

    Rahul Gandhi in Amethi before LS elections

    Rahul Gandhi in Amethi before LS elections

    Gandhi lost the parliamentary polls held in April-May from Amethi, a stronghold of the Congress. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

    [Who does Rahul think is the 'most honest' in BJP?]

    Rao cited a letter written by the parliamentary affairs minister on July 3 to inform the members of Parliament about the norms for them.

    Rahul Gandhi attending ceremony of Manmohan Singh's (unseen) oath-taking as a member of RS

    Rahul Gandhi attending ceremony of Manmohan Singh's (unseen) oath-taking as a member of RS

    The minister had informed the members that they should, in advance, inform Parliament of their foreign visits, even if those were purely for private purposes, he said. Rao claimed that the Lok Sabha secretariat had not received any information from Gandhi about his foreign visits.

    Taking a dig at the former Congress chief, Rao said the entire world came to India for meditation but he was travelling abroad frequently. Pointing out that foreign tours were an expensive affair, the BJP leader questioned who footed the bill for Gandhi's visits abroad, including for air tickets, staying in five-star hotels and other such expenses.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi gvl narasimha rao bjp congress

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue