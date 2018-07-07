Is Rahul Gandhi a drug addict? Subramanian Swamy alleges so without giving any evidence

New Delhi, July 7: In 2016, the Bollywood hit film, Udta Punjab, showcased how drug menace has badly gripped Punjab. The controversial movie, based on true stories, is the milder celluloid version of the actual problem that Punjab is facing today.

The recent decision of the Punjab government asking police personnel and government officials to undergo dope test has once again brought the spotlight on drug addiction in the state, mostly fueled by Pakistan with apt help from locals.

The decision of the Punjab Congress government has met with a lot of resistance as officials and cops have now demanded that politicians too should undergo dope test. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that he was ready to take a drug test.

Amidst all these controversies over alarming rise in drug addiction, especially among the youth of Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Subramanian Swamy, infamous for his regular eyebrow-raising statements, has once again decided to target his favourite "punching bag", the Gandhi family.

While agreeing to Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's comment that the leaders calling Punjabis "nashedis" (drug addicts) should undergo the prescribed dope test first, Swamy said Congress president Rahul Gandhi would fail the dope test prescribed by the Punjab government. The BJP Rajya Sabha member of Parliament alleged that Rahul consumes cocaine.

"I welcome her [Harsimrat] statement. The person she is referring to is none other than Rahul Gandhi. It was he who said 70 per cent Punjabis are drug addicts," Swamy told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi certainly takes narcotics, especially cocaine. He will surely fail a dope test," he added.

#WATCH BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says 'Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and will fail dope test'. Swamy was reacting on Union Minister Harsimrat Badal's statement 'those who called 70% Punjabis 'Nashedis' should undergo the dope test first' pic.twitter.com/TCMvQKL36X — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

However, while making such a big allegation against his adversary, Swamy did not give any evidence to suggest that Rahul is a drug addict. Swamy only maintained that "he knows" Rahul consumes cocaine.

