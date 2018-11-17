  • search

Is PM Modi jealous, asks Sidhu on row over Imran Khan's oath-taking invite

    Raipur, Nov 17: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was jealous of him as Imran Khan did not invite him to attend his swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

    "Is PM Modi jealous that he was not called for Imran Khan's oath ceremony? Is he jealous that he went to Pakistan uninvited for Nawaz Sharif's birthday," he asked.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Sidhu is in Chattisgarh to campaign for the Congress candidates. The first phase of Chhattisgarh's Assembly polls took place on November 12 amid tight security when 18 seats went for polls. The remaining 72 seats will go to polls on November 20.

    He also made allegations against the PM for his involvement in the Godhra riots case. "I will not prove my patriotism to people whose name came up in Godhra (riots case)," Sidhu said.

    Sidhu sparked a controversy when he, in August 2018, visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed prime minister, Imran Khan. Sidhu was also photographed hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

    Sidhu has repeatedly come under fire for his visit to Pakistan for his 'friend' Imran Khan's oath ceremony where he also hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa. BJP, while attacking Sidhu had questioned if he did not remember how their army killed innocent people and army men in India.

    He had defended the hug saying he is "human, not a robot".

    "I went there because of an invitation from a friend [Khan] far off. He hugged me and said, 'You are a brave man. Not many would have come here.' Ultimately, it is the trust factor. Somewhere down the line, you have to trust people and have to walk that one step. All I want is a mass of positive energy flowing to and fro and laying the foundation of peace," Sidhu said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 18:58 [IST]
