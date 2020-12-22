Is New Year celebration allowed in Bangalore: Here are the rules

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 22: In a fallout of COVID-19, Karnataka will miss the usual New Year day eve celebrations in clubs, pubs and restaurants among other places with the state government banning special DJ dance programmes and parties for four days from December 30.

The government issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the government also issued a set of guidelines, including barring public from making hand shakes or hugging during the celebrations.

However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs and restaurants in carrying out normal operations in a routine way, the order said.

The guidelines, which also mandated use of green crackers alone during the festivities, will be effective from December 20 till January 2 and were aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic.

"Keeping in mind public health, there is a need to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a simple and meaningful way. In the wake of this mass parties have been banned across the state at public places, establishments and places where large crowds gather without maintaining social distancing," the order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said.

Organisers and supervisors at Churches must ensure that a large number of people don't gather at a time and social distance was maintained. Also people should not indulge in hand shakes or hugging during the festivities.

From December 30 to January 2 parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing have been prohibited.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited, but normal routine activities can be carried out at these places.

In the guidelines, the Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been given the authority to impose more restrictions at certain specific roads or places in their jurisdiction.

The order also calls for adhering to COVID related guidelines or restrictions that are already in place to control the spread of virus whose overall count in the state stood at 9.05 lakh as of Thursday with 15,205 active cases.