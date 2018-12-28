Is ministerial berth to Apna Dal president main issue behind differences between them?

New Delhi, Dec 28: Predicament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensified in Uttar Pradesh as earlier there was just president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar putting pressure on the BJP but now even Apna Dal (Sonelal)'s sharp frown at the party has mad it uneasy in the state.

These difference between the two allies in the largest populated state is on issues like distribution of reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), claim over ministerial berth in Uttar Pradesh government and security of Union minister Anupriya Patel are widening schism between the two parties.

The BJP leadership is trying to clear air between the two alliance partners in the state. Actually, the alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have started looking to get their personal interests fulfilled in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections coming closure.

Sources said that the Apna Dal is putting pressure on the BJP so that it gets ready to induct Union minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Singh Patel into the Yogi government, who is an MLC.

Actually, the decision of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha's decision to part ways with the NDA and joining UPA and subsequently Lok Janshakti Party demanding a Rajya Sabha seat has emboldened many other allies of the party.

Om Prakash Rajbhar has been taking rebellious attitude since the very beginning but the minister in the Union government and convener of Apna Dal Anupriya Patel opened a new front by accusing the BJP of neglecting alliance partner. However, the BJP wants the alliance to remain intact.

National president of Apna Dal Ashish Singh Patel has announced not participating in any of the programmes of the Uttar Pradesh government not only himself but also Anupriya Patel. He said that the BJP was neglecting Apna Dal from several months which was appraised to the BJP leadership but no solution has been arrived at. In such a situation, the party will remain indifferent till solution to the grievances put before the BJP are redressed.

The security concern of the Union minister is also one of the issues between the two parties as Apna Dal accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not providing appropriate security during her visit to the state.