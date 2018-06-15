English

Is Kirti Azad joining Congress?

    Suspended BJP MP, Kirti Azad dropped hints of joining the Congress after he praised Rahul Gandhi. At the same time he said that he would like to contest the next Lok Sabha elections from his Darbhanga constituency on the ticket of a national party.

    "Rahul Gandhi has been very effectively raising a number of issues concerning the common people. Under his leadership, the Congress appears to be regaining lost ground. This must sound like alarm bells for those who are in power," said Azad who was suspended from BJP for leveling allegations against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhxi Cricket Association.

    "I have not been given a chance to speak to the party's top leadership though it has been nearly three years since I was placed under suspension," the cricketer-turned-politician said venting grudge against his own party.

    Asked about his future plans, Azad said "the people of my constituency want me to fight in 2019. So I will be fighting the next general elections from Darbhanga itself. And I will fight on the ticket of a national party."

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 6:56 [IST]
