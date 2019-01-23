Is Karnataka-like political turmoil brewing in Madhya Pradesh?

Bhopal, Jan 23: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has the backing of two BSP MLAs, along with the support from 4 independents and one Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA. Now, BSP MLA Ramabai Ahirwar has demanded two ministerial berths for her party in the Kamal Nath cabinet and warned of a Karnataka like situation.

The Congress had fallen short by two seats in the December assembly polls. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 seats, the BJP 109, BSP two, Samajwadi Party one, and four Independents.

This comes at a time when the Congress-JDS goverment in Karnataka is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. There is bickering among Congress MLAs in Karnataka and the party has sent all its legislators to a resort near Bengaluru, where a fight had reportedly broken out on Monday.

"If they don't give us ministerial berth, then not only me but others also oppose. They need to keep everyone happy. If he wants to keep the party strong, then firstly, he must make us strong. He should give us the ministerial berth," news agency ANI quoted BSP MLA Ramabai Ahirwar as saying.

"Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has been formed with support of Behen Ji. We demand ministerial berth for 2 BSP MLAs in Kamal Nath government. We have seen the situation in Karnataka, we don't want a similar situation here," she further said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had expressed his displeasure over the lone SP MLA not being made a minister by chief minister Kamal Nath.

In Karnataka, two independent MLAs withdrew suppoprt from Kumaraswamy-led government while the Congress and the BJP accused each other of poaching lawmakers.