Is Kamal Haasan quarantined for Coronavirus?

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 28: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday rubbished the rumours about being put under home-quarantine by the government officials.

While there was speculation about Haasan being quarantined, the Greater Chennai Corporation said their staffers pasted the sticker at the premises because actress Gautami Tadimalli has "returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address (Eldams Road in upscale Alwarpet)."

The present residence of the actress was not known immediately.

The sticker, that read, "We are in home quarantine to safeguard ourselves and Chennai from coronavirus" was removed soon, an official said declining to elaborate.

Kamal Haasan, in a statement, clarified he was not quarantined.

Why India may be in the third stage of the coronavirus pandemic

"Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he said.

Further, the actor said, the news that he has been quarantined "is not true."

As a precautionary measure, he has been maintaining social distancing.