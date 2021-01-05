YouTube
    Is it safe to eat chicken during bird flu

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Amidst the pandemic, another outbreak has created panic in India. Several Indian states like, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh have confirmed cases of bird flu.

    Bird flu is a viral disease caused by the H5N1 virus. Since humans can contract the virus by eating meat or eggs of sick birds, the sale of poultry products have been banned in several places in India.

    In 2005, the World Health Organisation had said that the chicken and other poultry products are safe to eat if cooked properly. But if the birds from the flocks with the virus have entered the food chain, people are at risk of contracting the bird flu after eating chicken and eggs, if not cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F (74 C). To avoid contracting the by eating eggs, cook them until the yolks and whites are firm.

    Bird Flu outbreak: Nearly 400 crows died due to viral infection so far in several districts of MP

      While there are no problems in eating poultry and poultry products if the above norms are followed, it would be still safe to avoid the same until the virus is gone.

