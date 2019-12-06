  • search
    Is it my fault that I'm a woman MP of BJP: Smriti Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her

    New Delhi, Dec 06: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed shock over two Congress MPs charging aggressively towards her in Lok Sabha and another asking her why she was speaking in the House.

    "Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House," she told reporters in the Parliament Complex.

    Irani was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches. Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

    "This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

    The government on Friday sought an apology from two Lok Sabha members of the Congress for their "threatening position" towards Union Minister Smriti Irani, when she was speaking on the Unnao rape issue in the House.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
