Is it India or Hindi-a? Opposition fumes as Amit Shah bats for Hindi as India's identity

New Delhi, Sep 14: Home Minister Amit Shah's comment that Hindi can play a key role in 'uniting the country' has triggered reactions from various quarters on Saturday.

"India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world," Shah wrote on Twitter.

"Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language," he added.

India or Hindi-a? asks Stalin "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue a clarification on Amit shah's statement. Else, DMK will prepare itself for another language protest. Is it India or Hindi-a? India stands for unity in diversity. The BJP-led government is trying to collapse this and go against it. Home Minister should withdraw his statement," said Stalin. Hindi a “forced Imposition”, says Siddaramaiah Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also hit out at Amit Shah, terming the use of Hindi as "forced Imposition". "Languages are the basics of knowledge, and we need to cultivate them with love, not through pressure. Our opposition is not about the language of Hindi, but about its forced imposition. My opposition to the celebration of the Hindi Day," he said in a tweet. When will Modi celebrate Kannada language day, asks Kumaraswamy Today, the central government is celebrating 'Hindi Diwas' across the country. When is Kannada language day celebrated with Hindi as the official language in the Constitution? @narendramodi Anyone? Remember the mirror is part of this union system," tweeted HD Kumaraswamy. India bigger than Hindi, Hindu: Owaisi AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah's push for Hindi as a unifying language for India and said that not all Indians have Hindi as their mother tongue. "Hindi isn't every Indian's "mother tongue". Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva".

While India has two official languages at the national level and 22 scheduled languages recognised at the state level, the country does not have any national language. A national language is intended to have a patriotic and nationalistic identity, whereas official languages and scheduled languages are designated purely for the purpose of communication at the official level.