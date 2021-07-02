YouTube
    Is it another supersonic boom? What was that mysterious 'sound' heard in Bengaluru?

    Bengaluru, July 02: A loud noise was heard in Bengaluru afternoon nearly at 12.23 pm near the city's Coxtown, Kanakpura, Ulsoor and many other areas. According to reports, the sound was louder in South Bengaluru area.

    While some residents said they heard a 'boom', and a 'thunderous noise,' others felt tremors where some said their windows rattled for as long as three seconds.

    There is speculation that the sound could be a 'sonic boom' from a fighter jet flying over the city.

    Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with tweets from residents of Bengaluru who heard this loud sound.

    The city had witnessed a similar incident in May last year, which the defence department said that was sonic boom caused by a test flight.

    What is Sonic Boom?

    It can be said that a sonic boom is created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound. A sonic boom is the result of fast movement of aircraft - the thunderous sound is produced when these objects fly overhead faster than the speed of sound. This is a phenomenon when shock waves are created in the atmosphere when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

    Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy that is similar to an explosion or a thunderclap to the human ear.

