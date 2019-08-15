Is India planning military action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Does India have a military action plan in Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

Pakistan has claimed that it has solid information that India is planning to do something in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. During the televised address of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's speech on August 14, he said that his country is ready to give a solid response.

In his address at Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he said that his people are ready to fight for the people of Kashmir.

He highlighted incidents of lynching of Muslims in India and said that the community was living in fear. The developments in Kashmir are alarming for all, he said. We are all concerned about the truth of the humanitarian crisis and the atrocities caused by the lockdown, he further added.

On Pakistan's Independence Day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan threatens war against India

He said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is playing his final card, but it would very expensive for India. Kashmir was not on the radar of the international community, but Pakistan has to ensure that a new momentum continues where Kashmir would be part of the global narrative. I am pledging to be the ambassador of Kashmir, he said.

We have spoken with US President, Donald Trump and also brought it up at the OIC. We will make it a global narrative, Khan further said.

He said that the Pakistan Army is battle hardened and has been fighting a war against terrorism for 20 years. Our army and people are on the same page and we have decided not to tolerate any violation, Imran Khan also added.