Is government blind to issue of news channels inciting riots asks SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The government appears to be blind to the growing problems of some channels inciting riots and violence regarding the farm laws, the Supreme Court said.

"The TV anchors can shout anything, in any tenor. We don't mind that. But we are concerned about broadcasts that can instigate people to riots and violence. There are situations which can take away lives of people and can lead to violence and destruction of public properties. We don't know why you are blind to this problem, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

The court observed, "ensuring law and order is an important part of governance. Preventing a particular kind of news at a particular point of time is a part of that (law and order). It is as important as providing lathis to policemen. It is as important as any other tool. But you, as a government, do nothing about it. That worries us."