Is ePass Required To Travel From Tamil Nadu to Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Major relaxations were announced by the Karnataka government with regard to inter and intra state travel.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to the states that there cannot be restriction on inter and intra state movement, Karnataka decided to change the rules. This would mean that those travelling to Karnataka from other states like Tamil Nadu will not need to register on the Seva Sindhu portal or require an e-pass.

New Karnataka circular:

What is not needed:

Register on Seva Sindhu portal

Undergo medical check-up at state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports

Undergo screening at the receiving centres in the districts

Get hand stamping done

Follow 14 days of mandatory quarantine (home/institutional)

If symptomatic on arrival:

Immediately undergo self-isolation and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

Observe standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of face mask, physical distancing of 2 meters (or 6 feet)

Practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, while in public areas and workplaces.

If asymptomatic on arrival:

Self-monitor themselves for 14 days for coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing.

Seek medical consultation or call Apthamilra helpline 14410 in case symptoms appear.

Else, people can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any other requirement.