Is ePass required to travel from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 25: The Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states to not block inter and intra state travel. While Karnataka has lifted all restrictions and done away with the e-pass system, Tamil Nadu appears to be reluctant to do so.

The government in TN is of the view that e-pass aides in contract tracing of COVID-19 positive cases. The government is in favour of continuing with the e-pass system.

However the government has Mae the e-pass system automatic as a result of which travel has been eased.

A final decision on the e-pass would be taken by Tamil Nadu on August 29, following a review meeting with the district collectors, a Times of India report said.

Many are reluctant to do away with the e-pass system and Chief Minister E Palaniswami is saiid that have expressed his displeasure with the Centre's new directive. He is of the view that all efforts taken to contain the pandemic would go waste if the pass system is abolished.

Relaxation of e-pass is a challenge to the health department. I would however also say that the spread of the pandemic is not due to travel. People should wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distancing, health minister, Vijay Bhaskar said.

Until such decision is taken on August 29, the e-pass remains mandatory if you are travelling from Karnataka or any other state to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has done away with the following for those travelling to the state:

Register on Seva Sindhu portal

Undergo medical check-up at state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports

Undergo screening at the receiving centres in the districts

Get hand stamping done

Follow 14 days of mandatory quarantine (home/institutional)