Is Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law planning to defeat the JD(S)?

A video of Bhavani Revanna, the daughter in law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, reportedly planning to defeat Janata Dal (Secular) candidate SR Mahesh from KR Nagar constituency is doing rounds on Thursday.

In the video Bhavani Revanna, the wife of former minister Revanna instructed JDS workers fro Saligram village to campaign against SR Mahesh. She reportedly told the workers to use her name during the campaign. She says, "I would take responsibility for the anti-canvassing."

However, SR Mahesh denied the anti-party activities in his constituency. He agreed that Bhavani Revanna was talking about his constituency, but he was not sure whether the instructions were directed against him.

He said, "I have not seen the video yet. I respect her a lot and I need her support her in my constituency. She might be talking about defeating Congress candidate."

S.R. Mahesh of the JD(S) is looking for his third straight win from K.R. Nagar constituency.

SR Mahesh was allegedly threatened by the underworld, asking him not to contest the 2018 assembly elections through a phone call in November 2017. Mahesh had subsequently brought the matter to the attention of Mysuru police, asking them to probe the call. However, Mahesh had not sought police protection even as cops are still assessing the gravity of the threat.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

