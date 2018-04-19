Is Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law planning to defeat the JD(S)?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A video of Bhavani Revanna, the daughter in law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, reportedly planning to defeat Janata Dal (Secular) candidate SR Mahesh from KR Nagar constituency is doing rounds on Thursday.

Bhavani Revanna

In the video Bhavani Revanna, the wife of former minister Revanna instructed JDS workers fro Saligram village to campaign against SR Mahesh. She reportedly told the workers to use her name during the campaign. She says, "I would take responsibility for the anti-canvassing."

However, SR Mahesh denied the anti-party activities in his constituency. He agreed that Bhavani Revanna was talking about his constituency, but he was not sure whether the instructions were directed against him.

He said, "I have not seen the video yet. I respect her a lot and I need her support her in my constituency. She might be talking about defeating Congress candidate."

S.R. Mahesh of the JD(S) is looking for his third straight win from K.R. Nagar constituency.

SR Mahesh was allegedly threatened by the underworld, asking him not to contest the 2018 assembly elections through a phone call in November 2017. Mahesh had subsequently brought the matter to the attention of Mysuru police, asking them to probe the call. However, Mahesh had not sought police protection even as cops are still assessing the gravity of the threat.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, karnataka, deve gowda, jds

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.