  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is COVID-19 airborne? Here is what the experts say

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: There is panic after the World Health Organisation when a group of scientists approached it, with their finding, supporting the possibility of COVID-19 being airborne.

    However, experts say that there is no need to panic. The finding could mean that the pathogen can be at least temporarily in the air.

    Is COVID-19 airborne? Here is what the experts say

    The director fo the CSIR-Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology, Rakesh Mishra told PTI that these are good studies. "Based on that, what is being communicated to WHO is that the virus can be at least temporarily airborne, which means it can travel in droplets of smaller size less than five micron which will mean that it will be hanging in the air for longer than bigger droplet which settles down in a few minutes."

    He also called on people to continue to take the same precautions and avoid close contact with people and large gatherings. Social distancing must be maintained at all costs and people should avoid rooms where many people are present, especially those lacking aeration such as AC rooms.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus world health organisation

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue