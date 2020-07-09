Is COVID-19 airborne? Here is what the experts say

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: There is panic after the World Health Organisation when a group of scientists approached it, with their finding, supporting the possibility of COVID-19 being airborne.

However, experts say that there is no need to panic. The finding could mean that the pathogen can be at least temporarily in the air.

The director fo the CSIR-Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology, Rakesh Mishra told PTI that these are good studies. "Based on that, what is being communicated to WHO is that the virus can be at least temporarily airborne, which means it can travel in droplets of smaller size less than five micron which will mean that it will be hanging in the air for longer than bigger droplet which settles down in a few minutes."

He also called on people to continue to take the same precautions and avoid close contact with people and large gatherings. Social distancing must be maintained at all costs and people should avoid rooms where many people are present, especially those lacking aeration such as AC rooms.