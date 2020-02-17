  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is coronavirus a bio weapon? Manish Tewari wants you to read this book

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: As the world continues to take steps to tackle COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari wondered whether coronavirus is a bio-weapon created by the communist giant.

    Tiwari, posted a picture of cover and a page from American author Dean Koontz''s book ''The Eyes of Darkness'' and tweeted: "Is coranavirus a biological weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan-400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt."

    Is coronavirus a bio weapon? Manish Tewari wants you to read this book

    "They call the stuff ''Wuhan-400'' because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre," Tiwari highlighted a paragraph.

    Coronavirus: Why a permanent ban on wildlife trade might not work in China

    The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 thriller by best-selling American suspense author Dean Koontz tells a story of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.

    More MANISH TIWARI News

    Read more about:

    manish tiwari manish tewari coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X