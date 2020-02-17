Is coronavirus a bio weapon? Manish Tewari wants you to read this book

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 17: As the world continues to take steps to tackle COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari wondered whether coronavirus is a bio-weapon created by the communist giant.

Tiwari, posted a picture of cover and a page from American author Dean Koontz''s book ''The Eyes of Darkness'' and tweeted: "Is coranavirus a biological weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan-400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt."

"They call the stuff ''Wuhan-400'' because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre," Tiwari highlighted a paragraph.

Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/Qdep1rczBe — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Why a permanent ban on wildlife trade might not work in China

The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 thriller by best-selling American suspense author Dean Koontz tells a story of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.