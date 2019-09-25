Is Yogi govt protecting rape-accused Chinmayanand?

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 25: The 23-year-old girl who levelled rape charges against former minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand is has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Ironically, the bail plea of the girl who accused the BJP leader of rape was rejected by the court and was sent to jail.

Hours later, her bail plea was rejected by the court. The 23-year-old woman was arrested around 9.15 am from her home by a special investigation team (SIT) amid large police deployment.

The Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protecting former Union minister Chinmayanand who has been accused of rape by a law student.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of having scored a zero in stopping crime against women in the state and accused it of protecting criminals and intimidating complainants. The attack came after the law student who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape was arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

"Even if I have to say this everyday, I will keep saying. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is proving to be a 'Zero' in stopping crime against women.

[Chinmayanand case: Law student, who accused BJP leader of rape, sent to jail in extortion case]

UP BJP tops in suppressing the statistics on crimes against women. In saving criminals and in intimidating complainants," Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi. She also highlighted a report about a girl being gang-raped at gunpoint in Rampur and her video made by criminals.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi took a swipe at the BJP after the bail plea of the girl, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, was rejected and was sent to jail, saying one must be beware of those who try and make the temple of justice a "circus". "Girl accusing Swami Chinmayanand sent to 14-day judicial custody. Her bail application rejected as non-maintainable.

If hearing on the bail application is taken up again, it'll be done at 1 pm. All trust temple of justice but we must beware of those who try and make it a circus?" Singhvi said on Twitter.

Another Congress spokesperson, Rajiv Tyagi, told a press conference that a new political cult is emerging in Uttar Pradesh where criminals are protected and they turn fearless after getting protection from the government.

"The manner in which a volcano of criminals are erupting, especially with the rise of crimes against women, it is a matter of deep concern for the society and the country. The biggest concern is that of the way the BJP government is protecting criminals and the Yogi government in UP is providing them shelter," Tyagi told reporters.

"This means that criminals commit the crime and seek shelter in with the government, after which criminals turn fearless. The way criminals are getting a fear-free atmosphere, it has become clear that Chinmayanand is the criminal and Adityananth has become his protector.

"What is the collusion between Chinmayanand and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as he is providing full protection to him," Tyagi asked, alleging that the girl making rape charges against him is in jail while Chinmayanand is lying down in an air-conditioned room. Tyagi also raised a set of five questions to the BJP, asking why Chinmayanand was being protected and given shelter by the UP government.

"What is the reason for his alleged collusion between Chinmayanand and Adityanath," he asked.

Earlier in the day, UP police said they have sufficient evidence that Rs 5-crore extortion money was demanded from Chinmayanand by the girl. The BJP, meanwhile, disowned the 72-year-old politician, saying he is not a party member. But it did not specify when the he stopped being a BJP member.

On September 21, the SIT had booked the law student and three of her friends for extortion and removing evidence. The Allahabad High Court had on Monday refused to grant a stay on possible arrest to the law student. Last week, the special probe team had arrested Chinmayanand on a complaint from the law student who has accused the BJP leader of rape and blackmail. However, the police had also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. The student was also booked on the same charge.

What are the allegations against Chinmayanand?

A postgraduate student, who studied at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, has alleged that she was raped and physically exploited by the 72-year-old for over a year. In the video posted on Facebook, the girl states that she is pursuing LLM from SS College. " A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life," she can be heard as saying in the video. UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape likely to be quizzed Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday in the case.

[Chinmayanand case: Law student, who accused BJP leader of rape, sent to jail in extortion case]

He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Instead of IPC Section 376 (rape), he has been booked under IPC Section 376 C, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape". Chinmayananda was a three-time BJP MP and minister of state for internal security in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs