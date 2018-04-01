Is Chetan Bhagat joining the Congress?

Chetan Bhagat's fans were in for surprise when he announced that he would join the Congress. The author said that he would support the Grand Old Party during the upcoming Karnataka elections and needs the blessings of all "in what is a big move" for him.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, "Couldn't take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let's make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me."

Wait...don't get fret! That was all April Fools' Day prank. And along with his announcement, the 43-year-old shared a link with details in case his followers were interested to know more. If you click on the link at the end of the tweet, it will take you to the Wikipedia page for April Fools' Day.

While some users were quick to make the connection, others even said for once they got scared!

Here is how the twitteratis reacted!

I think it's too early to join politics.. Anyways congrats. Let's hope Achhe Din Aaenge. — Vinod Jagzap (@vjagzap) April 1, 2018

But u have made mistake by joining congress ,how u can support a corrupt party , we were not accepting this from u — Sujeet (@Sujeet16186493) April 1, 2018

If you join congress ....i will join ISIS . लगी शर्त ! — Spiritual (@mayankkumartiw7) April 1, 2018

Not expected from you Sir. You don't have the required qualification. Only bootlickers have bright future in Congress. You can't expect respect in Congress for your rational views. — Noori (@ExMuslimNoori) April 1, 2018

R you seriously joining Congress?? — Divyaansh Mishra (@divyaanshwho) April 1, 2018

Chetan Bhagat's tweet has collected over 2,000 'likes' and 1,000 responses in just a couple of hours.

OneIndia News

