Is BJP the ‘Super EC’?, asks Surjewala

New Delhi, Oct 6: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday questioned Election Commission of India's (ECI) timing of the announcement of poll dates of five states.

After CES addresses media in New Delhi this evening, Surjewala tweeted,

"Dear ECI, 1.National BJP IT Cell Head tweeted election dates of Knt. even before ECI

2.ECI delinked Gujarat elections from Himachal to enable PM Modi to make a slew of announcements.

3.ECI again deferred PC to enable PM Modi to do the same in Rajasthan. Is BJP the 'Super EC'?"

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge, PL Punia, alleged that two-phase election in Chhattisgarh will lead to misuse of power.

PL Punia, said, "When EC went to Raipur, Congress suggested single-phase election but BJP suggested 2-phase election. This decision(2-phase election in state)has been taken to allow misuse of power. But we trust people&they trust us. We'll form next govt here."

Phase 1 voting for state assembly election in Chhattisgarh to take place on 12 November, voting for phase 2 on 20 November.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, said, " Hope from ECI and administration that elections will be conducted peacefully. We welcome the election date. Now at-least misuse of administration and police will stop in Rajasthan."