    Irrigation scam case against Ajit Pawar closed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Irrigation scam case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been officially closed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

    The scam, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rule.

    File photo of Ajit Pawar
    File photo of Ajit Pawar

    Reacting to the irrigation scam case against Ajit Pawar being closed, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has said on Twitter, "Cases closed, corruption charges dropped, shamelessness to be in power exposed."

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
