Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances:  PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

    Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter. "He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

    Irrfan Khan, as much at home in the Hollywood superhero film "The Amazing Spiderman" as in the introspective "The Lunchbox", lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 54.

    Irrfan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

    He was buried at the Versova graveyard. It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week.

