Irrfan Khan's wife issues statement on his health

Actor Irrfan Khan is suffering from a rare disease, however, not much has been known about exactly what ailment he is suffering from. While rumours have started flying around his health. His wife Sutapa Sikdar released a statement on the issue.

She stated,

My best friend and my partner is a 'warrior' he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted forever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world.

I am grateful to God and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.

It wasn't and isn't and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory.

I know curiosity germinates from concern but let's turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Let's change the leaf.

Let's not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just pray to make it what it should be.

My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory.

My family will soon join in this dance of life.

Thank you all from bottom of our heart'. Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan.

Earlier Irffan himself had taken to Twitter and appealed to all to stop speculating about his health.

He said, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last 15 days of my of my life has been a suspense story. Little has I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - 10 days when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,"

