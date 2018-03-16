Irrfan Khan diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour, to go abroad for treatment

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour and he will be flying abroad for treatment. Irrfan Khan (51) made the announcement on his twitter account as there were rumours about his health on social media.

In a short message to his friends and fans, He wrote that " Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect." On March 5, Irrfan Khan gave a hint about his deteriorating health in a tweet. Then he had said that he was suffering a rare disease.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me."

Khan skipped the promotions of his upcoming film 'Blackmail' whereas filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj postponed the shoot of his next with him and Deepika Padukone.

