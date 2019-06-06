  • search
    Irregularities in purchase of Airbus: ED set to question Praful Patel

    New Delhi, June 06: The Enforcement Directorate is likely to record the statement of former civil aviation minister, Praful Patel today in connection with the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 43 Airbus aircraft.

    The statements of then civil aviation minister and officials have been recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ED officials said. The official further added that the the questioning would be based on the findings of the agency. Certain commitments were made initially, but not included in the purchase agreement, the official further added.

    File photo of Praful Patel

    A CAG report in 2011 mentions that the Empowered Group of Ministers minutes for the acquisitions reflected the commitment that a training centre would be set up by Airbus in India at around 75 million US dollars. "Even though Airbus was not the leading company, it would assist the creation of MRO facilities in India in association with promoters. The estimated investment was of the order of $100 million," the repair also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 5:53 [IST]
