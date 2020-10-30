Irked by new banknote, India tells Saudi to take urgent steps and depict right map,

New law to protect land rights of people of J&K soon

New Delhi, Oct 30: The new 20 Riyal banknote issued by Saudi Arabia depicts Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh outside the territory of India and this has irked India.

New Delhi has lodged a protest with Saudi Arabia and asked it to immediately withdraw the banknote and reissue it with the correct map of India. Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said, "we have seen the banknote which gives an incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries. New Delhi has asked Saudi Arabia to take urgent corrective measures in this regard."

India conveys serious concern to Saudi Arabia on G20 banknote depicting J&K as separate entity

On Thursday, an activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) said that Saudi Arabia has removed PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map.

The activist, Amjad Ayub also tweeted an an image captioned, ' Saudi Arabia's Diwali gift to India-removes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Pakistan's map.'

Media reports said that Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 summit on November 21-22. It was also reported that the world map displayed on the banknote does not Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as part of Kashmir.