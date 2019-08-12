IRCTC’s Europe tour package: Visit Mt Titlis, Eiffel Tower and much more!

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 12: IRCTC has designed the 'Heavenly Europe' package tour covering some of most scenic places in Europe.

The tour is for the duration of 12 Nights and 13 Ex-Delhi offers air travel by Emirates airlines, Hotel stay with 3-star amenities, All meals, VISA charges, Insurance, Entry Fees(wherever possible), GST and services of IRCTC tour manager.

Do not forget to note, that this group tour is available only for 35 seats. It offers visits to the famous Eiffel Tower, Disneyland, Mt. Titlis Tour by Cable Car, Visit of Jungfraujoch, Black Forest in Germany, Wonder of the World - Leaning Tower of Pisa, Holy Vatican City and many other places.

The IRCTC tour covers European countries like Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Italy and the Holy Vatican City.

The tour starts from September 14, 2019 and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the itinerary. The package costs you Rs 2,09,300 per head on triple occupancy, Rs 2,10,300 per person on double whereas Rs 2,47,150 per head on single occupancy.

Package Details

Package Details Package Name Heavenly Europe Package Duration Ex Delhi 12 Nights -13 Days Overnight Stay (Excluding Air Travel) at the Destination 10 Nights -11 Days No. of Countries to be Covered 07 Name of the Countries Covered France, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Italy & the Holy Vatican City Air Travel By Emirates Airlines in Economy Class Total Seats 35 Total Departures 01 Tour Dates 14th September 2019 Meal Plan Breakfast , Lunch & Dinner as per itinerary

FLIGHT DETAILS: - (Emirates Air)

Flight no Departure Arrival Airport Date Time Airport Date Time EK 515 Delhi 14-09-19 2150 Dubai 14-09-19 2359 EK 71 Dubai 15-09-19 0405 Paris 15-09-19 0925 EK 96 Rome 25-09-19 2205 Dubai 26-09-19 0555 EK 516 Dubai 26-09-19 0950 Delhi 26-09-19 1445

TOUR PACKAGE PRICE: (Booking Amount - Rs.50000 Per Person)

In INR Single Double Triple Child with extra bed Child without extra bed 14th September 2019 Departure 247150 210300 209300 166500 141900

The package also includes air-conditioned rooms in 3-star hotel, all meals(veg/non-veg), AC2CX2 vehicle pick up, drop and

Sightseeing, sightseeing with entry charges, guide, visa, travel insurance, tour manager, tips.

For itinerary and more details check : www.irctctourism.com

So get ready to check out the scenic and romantic places of Europe in affordable prices!