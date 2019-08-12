IRCTC’s Europe tour package: Visit Mt Titlis, Eiffel Tower and much more!
New Delhi, Aug 12: IRCTC has designed the 'Heavenly Europe' package tour covering some of most scenic places in Europe.
The tour is for the duration of 12 Nights and 13 Ex-Delhi offers air travel by Emirates airlines, Hotel stay with 3-star amenities, All meals, VISA charges, Insurance, Entry Fees(wherever possible), GST and services of IRCTC tour manager.
Do not forget to note, that this group tour is available only for 35 seats. It offers visits to the famous Eiffel Tower, Disneyland, Mt. Titlis Tour by Cable Car, Visit of Jungfraujoch, Black Forest in Germany, Wonder of the World - Leaning Tower of Pisa, Holy Vatican City and many other places.
The IRCTC tour covers European countries like Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Italy and the Holy Vatican City.
The tour starts from September 14, 2019 and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the itinerary. The package costs you Rs 2,09,300 per head on triple occupancy, Rs 2,10,300 per person on double whereas Rs 2,47,150 per head on single occupancy.
Package Details
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Heavenly Europe
|Package Duration Ex Delhi
|12 Nights -13 Days
|Overnight Stay (Excluding Air Travel) at the Destination
|10 Nights -11 Days
|No. of Countries to be Covered
|07
|Name of the Countries Covered
|France, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Italy & the Holy Vatican City
|Air Travel
|By Emirates Airlines in Economy Class
|Total Seats
|35
|Total Departures
|01
|Tour Dates
|14th September 2019
|Meal Plan
|Breakfast , Lunch & Dinner as per itinerary
FLIGHT DETAILS: - (Emirates Air)
|Flight no
|Departure
|Arrival
|Airport
|Date
|Time
|Airport
|Date
|Time
|EK 515
|Delhi
|14-09-19
|2150
|Dubai
|14-09-19
|2359
|EK 71
|Dubai
|15-09-19
|0405
|Paris
|15-09-19
|0925
|EK 96
|Rome
|25-09-19
|2205
|Dubai
|26-09-19
|0555
|EK 516
|Dubai
|26-09-19
|0950
|Delhi
|26-09-19
|1445
TOUR PACKAGE PRICE: (Booking Amount - Rs.50000 Per Person)
|In INR
|Single
|Double
|Triple
|Child with extra bed
|Child without extra bed
|14th September 2019 Departure
|247150
|210300
|209300
|166500
|141900
The package also includes air-conditioned rooms in 3-star hotel, all meals(veg/non-veg), AC2CX2 vehicle pick up, drop and
Sightseeing, sightseeing with entry charges, guide, visa, travel insurance, tour manager, tips.
For itinerary and more details check : www.irctctourism.com
So get ready to check out the scenic and romantic places of Europe in affordable prices!