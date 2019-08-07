IRCTC updated: Cancellation and Refund Policy 2019 for railway tickets

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, August 7: Due to last-minute circumstance, floods and many other reasons either trains get cancelled or one finds the need to cancel ticket.

Owing to such situations The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has changed the rules of cancellation and refunds of tickets of trains.

Check out the complete list of changed rules of which a passenger must be aware:

Passengers must note if you have booked an e-ticket from IRCTC's website, it can be cancelled online only. If you go the railway counter to cancel, ticket will not refunded. Your money will be refunded by the PRSA system.

Cancellation of e-Tickets Before Chart Preparation

If you are cancelling the ticket 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train you will have to pay following charges:

AC First Class/Executive Class - Rs.240/-

AC 2 Tier/First Class - Rs.200/-

AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy - Rs. 180

Sleeper Class - Rs.120/-

Second Class - Rs.60/-

If you cancel your confirmed ticket between 48 hour and upto 12-hours before the trains scheduled departure, a charge of 25% of the fare subject to minimum flat rate mentioned above will be charged, GST will also be charged.

If you are cancelling your ticket in less than 12-hours and upto 4-hours of the departure of the train or the chart preperation, you will have to pay 50% of the fare subject to minimum cancellation charges.

Cancellation of e-tickets after preparation of reservation chart

After the chart is prepared a normal users e-ticket cannot be cancelled easily. Such users need to use Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) filing to track the status of the refund of the ticket. The rules of filing TDR are as given below:

If the ticket is not canceled or the TDR is not filed online up to four hours before the departure of the train, passengers money will not be refunded.

If you don't cancel your RAC e-ticket or file the TDR until up to thirty minutes before the departure of the train, your money will not be refunded.

If a party e-ticket or a family e-ticket has been booked for more than one passenger, of which some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on RAC or waiting list, full refund and less clerkage is allowed for the confirmed passengers, given that the ticket is canceled online or an online TDR is filed for all passengers up until 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Tatkal Tickets

If your e-Tatkal ticket is confirmed, there will be no refund. Charges as per existing railways rules will be applied for contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket. The IRCTC website states that partial cancellation of Tatkal e-tickets is permitted.

Cancellation of e-tickets in case the train is canceled

In the PRSA system, if the train is shown to be canceled, due to breaches, floods, accidents, or any other such cases, you will get a full refund of your ticket. However, passengers should note this is eligible only if the ticket is canceled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train. In case of e-tickets, you can cancel your booked ticket online.