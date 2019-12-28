IRCTC to launch second Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan 17

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 28: The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

    The commercial run of the train will start on January 19, they said. The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route.

    The train, on its inaugural journey, will depart from Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. and reach Mumbai Central at 4 p.m.

    Similarly on its return journey, the train will depart from Mumbai Central at 5.15 p.m. and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11.30 p.m.

    As per the schedule, the train will leave Ahmedabad at 6.40 a.m. and reach Mumbai Central railway station at 1.10 p.m., covering the entire distance of 533 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
