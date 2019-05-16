IRCTC Tatkal bookings site goes down, app shut for maintenance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 16: The online Tatkal services of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were down due to maintenance activity.

People were not able to book or cancel their tickets due to the issue. A downtime message displaying on the website page read: "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 0755-6610661, 0755-4090600, 0755-3934191 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in."

Passengers can book Tatkal tickets online at 10 am for all AC classes and at 11 am for all non-AC classes daily.

IRCTC launches payment aggregator, IRCTC iPay

Following the breakdown of the IRCTC ticket booking site, people took to Twitter to vent their ire on the Railways. "IRCTC is down in the peak time of Tatkal! Lakhs of voters like me were to go to our home town to cast votes! This without any prior notice. Help! How are we supposed to travel now?" tweeted one user.

IRCTC has reduced the advance reservation period (ARP) of tatkal ticket booking from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station.

Under the tatkal train reservation quota, only four train tickets can be booked per PNR. For the sleeper class, Indian Railways charges Rs 100 to Rs 200 for booking a train ticket under the tatkal quota. For an AC Chair Car ticket, the charges levied by the Indian Railways are between Rs 125 and Rs 225.