IRCTC site not crashed, data being uploaded: Indian Railways

New Delhi, May 11: The Indian railways has clarified that the IRCTC site has not crashed and that data is being uploaded. It urged users to wait for sometime for the site to return to normalcy.

A pop-up on IRCTC's website says that train ticket bookings will start at 6 pm.

The statement comes hours after reports surfaced that the train booking website, irctc.co.in, has crashed, likely from the sudden surge in traffic.Multiple users have not been able to load the website.

Indian Railways is gradually restarting passenger trains - not just for migrant workers - from May 12, allowing bookings only on the IRCTC website. Trains will run on 15 routes from and to Delhi, completing 30 return journeys.

Ticket booking counters at the railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets - including platform tickets - will be issued. The "special trains" will ply from Delhi to/from Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railways stations, and only passengers who are asymptomatic for COVID-19 will be allowed to board the train. People will also have to wear masks and undergo screening at departure.