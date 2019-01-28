IRCTC scam: Lalu Yadav, Rabri and Tejashwi granted bail

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 28: A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to RJD leader and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabdi Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI.

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI, the former Bihar chief minister, his family and IRCTC officials have been accused of hatching a conspiracy in granting contracts of BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi to a private firm.

The hotels were first transferred to IRCTC and later given on lease to a private firm, Sujata Hotels Private Limited, in Patna for their operations, maintenance and upkeep. The chargesheet had alleged that Yadav meddled with the tender process to tweak the conditions in favour of the private party.

Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also lodged a case of money laundering against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, and others. The CBI, in its chargesheet, had said there was enough evidence against the accused, which also included Additional Member of Railway Board B K Agarwal, who was then the group general manager of IRCTC.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a jail term in Ranchi in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam case.