    IRCTC Scam: Delhi court reserves order on Lalu's bail plea, next hearing on Feb 11

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in connection with the IRCTC scam.

    File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav

    The next date of hearing has been fixed for February 11. The Enforcement Directorate has, meanwhile, opposed regular bail to all the accused in the case, said reports.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav was on December 20 granted interim bail till January 19, 2019 by a Delhi court. Lalu is accused in two scams related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) filed by the CBI and the ED. However, Prasad had to remain in Ranchi jail for his sentences in the fodder scam cases.

    The case relates to alleged irregularities in a tender awarded to a private company called Sujata Hotels to develop and operate two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2005, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union railways minister. In return, he allegedly received a three-acre plot worth Rs 45 crore through a benami company owned by the wife of a Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian.

    The Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April.

    Saturday, January 19, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
